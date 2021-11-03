Sex and the City's new series And Just Like That... will come to the UK on Sky Comedy and NOW.

The new chapter of the ground-breaking series Sex and the City will be available from December on TV from Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW.

And Just Like That... returns to follow Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series is currently filming and includes previously announced cast members Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

An exact UK release date is to be announced.

Executive producers Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, John Melfi and Michael Patrick King. Writers include King, Samantha Irby, Rachna Fruchbom, Keli Goff, Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky. The series Sex and the City was created by Darren Star and based on the book Sex and the City by Candace Bushnell.

For now, Sex and The City is available on demand on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW.

