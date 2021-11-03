First look at ITV's new Tom Jones drama as Hannah Waddingham joins cast

Hannah Waddingham is to join the cast of upcoming ITV drama Tom Jones.

Fresh from her Emmy award win, the Ted Lasso star will take on the role of seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston in Tom Jones, in the adaptation of Henry Fielding’s classic novel.

Currently filming in Northern Ireland, the miniseries will star Solly McLeod (The Rising) is playing the hero Tom, alongside Sophie Wilde (You Don’t Know Me) as the heroine Sophia Western with Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who) as Sophia’s trusted maid, Honour.

A rollercoaster story of the title character’s complicated journey to find real love, Tom Jones has delighted and scandalised readers since it was originally published in 1749.

Also starring are James Fleet (Bridgerton) as Squire Allworthy, Tom’s warm-hearted adoptive father; Alun Armstrong (Breeders) as Squire Western, Sophia’s hard drinking, but loving grandfather, and Olivier-winner Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) as Sophia’s Aunt Western.

Tamzin Merchant (Carnival Row) is Sophia’s Aunt Harriet, with Julian Rhind-Tutt (Britannia) as her bellicose husband Fitzpatrick. Susannah Fielding (This Time With Alan Partridge) is Mrs. Waters.

BAFTA-winner Daniel Rigby (Black Mirror) is the disgraced schoolteacher Partridge, who befriends Tom on his journey; James Wilbraham (In My Skin) is Tom’s bitter cousin Blifil; Felicity Montagu (The Durrells) plays Blifil's mother Bridget Allworthy, a devoted aunt to Tom, and Janine Duvitski (Benidorm) is Mrs. Wilkins, Allworthy’s testy housekeeper.

Dean Lennox Kelly (Jamestown) is poacher-turned-gamekeeper Black George and NTA winner Lucy Fallon (Coronation Street) is his daughter Molly, who charms young Tom.

Written by Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair, Miss Austen Regrets), Tom Jones is directed by Georgia Parris (Mari) and produced by Benjamin Greenacre.

Tom Jones will air on ITV and ITV Hub in the UK.

