Adele in emotional reunion with old teacher on ITV special

There was an emotional reunion for Adele on her ITV special this weekend.

An Audience With Adele saw the iconic artist perform her current record-breaking no 1 single Easy On Me, as well as more songs from her upcoming album 30.

Released this week, 30 is Adele's fourth studio album and first since 2015.

As well as songs from the album, Adele's special also saw a surprise reunion with her former teacher and childhood inspiration, Miss McDonald.

Following the meeting, Alan Carr took to the stage with an impromptu cover of Make You Feel My Love as Adele had her make up fixed.

Adele's TV concert was held at the legendary London Palladium and also included performances of many of her classic hits. In the audience were specially invited friends, family, fans, her own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more.

Alongside Alan, those in attendance included Emma Watson, Emma Thompson, Michael McIntyre, Dua Lipa and David Tennant.

An Audience With Adele aired on ITV and ITV Hub. You can catch up on the special online here.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning ITV, says: “As one of the world’s most in-demand stars, we are beyond thrilled to bring this one-off night to ITV.

"Adele is a remarkable artist and this will be a very special event.”

Adele's album 30 is available to order here.

In a recent interview for Vogue Adele spoke about her much awaited return.

"I mean, I have to sort of gear myself up to be famous again, which famously I don’t really like being," she told the publication.

Picture credit: Simon Emmett

