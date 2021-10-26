The Tower start date and first look trailer from new ITV drama

ITV has revealed the start date and first trailer from its new drama The Tower.

The three-part series is based on Post Mortem, the first in Kate London’s Metropolitan series of novels.

Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones, The Moorside, White House Farm, Emma, Killing Eve, Gentleman Jack) will star in the lead role of Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins.

The Tower begins on ITV, Monday 8 November at 9PM.

You can watch a first trailer below...

A teaser for the series shares: "In The Tower’s breath-taking opening sequence, a veteran beat cop and a teenage girl fall to their deaths from a tower block in south-east London. Left alive on the roof are a five-year-old boy and rookie police officer Lizzie Griffiths. Within hours, Lizzie has disappeared, and Detective Sergeant Sarah Collins is charged with leading the investigation.

"She not only has to track down Lizzie before she comes to serious harm, but also to uncover the truth behind the grisly deaths. What chain of events took two police officers and two children to the roof of that tower block - why did two of them die? Why did two of them survive?

"The antagonistic relationship between the experienced Sergeant Sarah Collins and the novice cop Lizzie Griffiths is at the heart of London’s novels and The Tower. What happened on the roof of the tower is the mystery that Sarah must uncover. When it’s finally revealed, the truth will cast its shadow over Sarah and Lizzie’s relationship and their lives."

Further casting includes Tahirah Sharif as rookie cop Lizzie Adama, while Emmett J. Scanlan takes the role of uniformed police inspector Kieran Shaw and Jimmy Akingbola is DC Steve Bradshaw, Nick Holder as PC Hadley Matthews and Lola Elsokari as Farah.

The Tower airs on ITV, Monday 8 November at 9PM. Episodes in the three-part series continue nightly throughout the week.