Kate Garraway to takeover from Piers Morgan on ITV's Life Stories

Kate Garraway will takeover from Piers Morgan on ITV's Life Stories.

Piers has announced he is stepping down from the long-running celebrity interview series after more than a decade.

His final guest will be TV broadcaster Kate Garraway who will then takeover his role of asking the questions in the remaining episodes of the series.

Piers said: "I can’t think of anyone who I’d rather finish my run with. Kate was a wonderfully loyal colleague during my five years on Good Morning Britain and is one of my favourite people in the world.

"How she’s handled the devastating situation with Derek sums her up. She’ll be as brilliant at Life Stories as she is at everything else."

Piers, who earlier this year quit his role on Good Morning Britain, will be moving on to take a role on new UK news channel talkTV.

He tweeted: "BREAKING NEWS: I’m quitting Life Stories after 12 years and 100 shows. My final one will be with ⁦my fabulous friend @kategarraway and she will then present the remaining 3 planned shows of the next series as I leave ITV to host my new global daily show."

He added: "It’s been a blast!"

Meanwhile Kate said: "It's a big job, but I’ve always loved having the chance to talk to people, both on air and off.

"Everyone has a story to tell and the wonderful thing about this show is that you have the airtime to delve into the areas of guests lives that the viewers might not know about already.

"It’s also a chance to understand more about the bits we do already know about (both good and bad) and hear it in their own words."

ITV added: "We would like to thank Piers for over a hundred engaging, compelling and insightful Life Stories over the past 12 years where his interviewees have included the very best names in showbiz, business and politics.

"We wish him the very best of luck with all of his future ventures."

"Kate is a brilliant journalist and an inquisitive interviewer and we look forward to her forthcoming three shows."