Piers Morgan to front new TV show after quitting Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan is to front a new TV show on a new UK news channel.

Following his exit from Good Morning Britain earlier this year, Piers is joining Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and Fox News Media in a global deal.

He will front a new TV show which will air on brand new news channel talkTV which is set to launch in the UK in early 2022.

Piers said: ”I’m thrilled to be returning to News Corp. which is where I began my media career more than 30 years ago. Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together.

“I want my global show to be a fearless forum for lively debate and agenda-setting interviews, and a place that celebrates the right of everyone to have an opinion, and for those opinions to be vigorously examined and challenged."

Rupert Murdoch, Executive Chairman of News Corp, added: “Piers is the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire. Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling."

talkTV will come from News UK, owners of The Sun and The Times newspapers as well as talkRADIO and talkSPORT.

Rebekah Brooks, Chief Executive of News UK, said: “We are committed to providing choice for television and streaming viewers and bringing the best of our journalism to the screen.

"Taking advantage of modern technology, we can produce high quality shows at low cost.”

Scott Taunton, CEO of News UK Broadcasting, added: “talkTV will provide a rich mix of entertaining and informative shows that no other service provides.

“News UK’s brands already engage millions of people through print, digital and audio and we are using those brands to create video programming.

"We have some of media’s biggest names on our radio stations and in our newspapers, as well as some of the most articulate thought-leaders who reflect many different viewpoints.

"Some of the most talented people in news, sports and entertainment journalism will be taking part as contributors or creating original content for talkTV.”

Outside the UK, Piers' new show will air on FOX Nation in the US and on Sky News Australia.

It will film in the UK from London Bridge.

Further details including a start date are to be announced.