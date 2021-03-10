Piers Morgan speaks out after quitting Good Morning Britain

Piers Morgan has spoken out after leaving Good Morning Britain.

In a statement released by ITV on Tuesday evening it was revealed that Piers had decided to leave the show.

Advertisements

The channel said: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Taking to Twitter this morning (Wednesday, 10 March), Piers took to Twitter where he posted a quote about free speech attributed to Sir Winston Churchill.

Piers wrote alongside: "On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview.

"I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on.

"Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions."

Piers' decision to leave followed TV watchdog Ofcom announcing an investigation into Monday's episode (8 March) of the show over comments made by Piers about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Advertisements

Piers has faced criticism over his remarks about Meghan after she opened up about her mental health.

In yesterday's show (9 March), Piers addressed the backlash to his comments and said: “When we talked about this yesterday, I said as an all-encompassing thing I don’t believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview, and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said.

“But let me just state on the record my position about mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and help they need every time.”

Meanwhile on today's episode, Susanna said at the start of the show: "You will know that I disagreed with him about Meghan’s interview, he himself clarified his comments about her mental health on the show yesterday.

"There are many voices on GMB and everyone has their say, but now piers has decided to leave the programme. Some of you may cheer, and others will boo."

Advertisements

"It is certainly going to be very different but shows go on, and so on we go" she added.

Watch Good Morning Britain weekdays on ITV from 6AM and catch up on ITV Hub