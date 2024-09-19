Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched shows of 2024 (so far)

Netflix has unveiled its most-watched shows of the year so far, and there’s some surprising rankings in the ratings.

Michelle Keegan-led Fool Me Once comes out on top as the most-watched show of the year so far.

This limited series, which dropped on New Year’s Day, drew in an impressive 107.5 million viewers globally.

Its compelling plot and dramatic twists kept audiences hooked from start to finish, making it Netflix’s standout hit.

In second place is Bridgerton: Season 3. The regency-era drama, full of romance and scandal, captivated 91.9 million viewers since its release in mid-May.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in episode 10 of Bridgerton. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Here’s a quick look at the top 10 shows:

Fool Me Once: Limited Series – 107.5 million views

– 107.5 million views Bridgerton: Season 3 – 91.9 million views

– 91.9 million views Baby Reindeer: Limited Series – 87.6 million views

– 87.6 million views The Gentlemen: Season 1 – 75.9 million views

– 75.9 million views Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 1 – 71.1 million views

– 71.1 million views Griselda: Limited Series – 69.2 million views

– 69.2 million views American Nightmare: Season 1 – 55 million views

– 55 million views 3 Body Problem: Season 1 – 52.4 million views

– 52.4 million views Berlin: Season 1 – 48.5 million views

– 48.5 million views One Day: Limited Series – 39.4 million views

Next up is Baby Reindeer, a dark limited series that’s been turning heads since April.

With 87.6 million views, this psychological drama has proven that audiences are still hungry for gripping, intense storytelling.

Fans of crime and action were also excited by The Gentlemen.

Released in March, this series—based on Guy Ritchie’s 2019 film—racked up 75.9 million views.

Meanwhile, the live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender made waves with 71.1 million viewers.

Aired in February, this reimagining of the beloved animated series saw fans old and new eagerly tuning in, making it one of the biggest releases of the year.

Another highly watched limited series was Griselda, which follows the notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.

Since its January release, 69.2 million viewers have been captivated by this gritty crime drama.

The thriller American Nightmare also made its mark with 55 million views while Sci-fi fans had plenty to enjoy too, with 3 Body Problem pulling in 52.4 million viewers.

The Spanish-language hit Berlin, a spinoff of Money Heist, landed in ninth place on the list. Premiering in December 2023, it continued to attract attention into 2024, gathering 48.5 million views.

Finally, One Day, a limited series that premiered in February, rounds out the top 10.