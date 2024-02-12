Why One Day is the Netflix drama everyone is talking about

New limited series One Day has landed on Netflix and proved an instant hit.

Adapted from David Nicholls’ bestselling novel, One Day was be released on Netflix from 8 February 2024, with all 14 episodes available to binge now.

One Day presents the compelling story of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, who first meet on the night of their graduation, July 15, 1988. From this pivotal moment, the series follows their lives on this same date annually, exploring their evolving relationship over the years.

Each episode, around 20 minutes long, captures Dex and Em a year older, navigating the ups and downs of life, their changing dynamics, joys, and heartaches.

The series is filmed across the UK, starting in Edinburgh, before travelling to locations such as The Savoy hotel, Primrose Hill King’s Cross station and Hatfield House.

The decades-spanning love story promises to bring to life the rich narrative of Nicholls’ novel.

Who’s on the cast

Making up the cast are Ambika Mod as Emma and Leo Woodall as Dex, Essie Davis, as well as Tim McInnerny, Amber Grappy, Jonny Weldon, Eleanor Tomlinson, Joely Richardson, and Toby Stephens

Already some viewers have watched the entire emotional series and have been sharing their views on social media.

“I have no words , must watch #OneDayNetflix #oneday,” one posted to X/Twitter.

Another wrote: “Didn’t read book, didn’t watch the movie, I had absolutely NO idea what I was getting myself into #OneDayNetflix”

And a third reacted: “Finished #OneDayNetflix didn’t know the story or book before this…I need a hug…”

“As someone who hasn’t read the book or watched the movie, #OneDayNetflix ruined me,” wrote a fourth.

The series boasts a talented team of writers, including Nicole Taylor as the lead writer, alongside Anna Jordan, Vinay Patel, and Bijan Sheibani. The direction is helmed by a dynamic group comprising Molly Manners, Kate Hewitt, John Hardwick, and Luke Snellin. Drama Republic takes charge of production, with Roanna Benn, Jude Liknaitzky, David Nicholls, and Nicole Taylor serving as executive producers and Nige Watson as the series producer.