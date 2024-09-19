World’s Most Dangerous Roads series 6 comes to U&Dave

The hit show World’s Most Dangerous Roads is back for a sixth series, and this time, it promises even more excitement and laughs.

Two comedy duos are stepping up to take on the globe’s most treacherous routes.

Johnny Vegas and Lucy Beaumont are heading to the rugged terrains of Montenegro.

Meanwhile, Babatunde Aléshé and Kae Kurd, long-time friends, will be navigating the challenges of Zambia.

Johnny Vegas said: “I can’t believe I’ve such fond memories of being so bloody terrified at times. I can only put it down to Lucy Beaumont’s inexhaustible quirky humour under pressure and Montenegro’s stunning variation of landscapes. Both tears of fear and laughter made it an unforgettable adventure of a lifetime”

Lucy Beaumont added: “I still can’t believe I made in one piece; I must admit I didn’t want to be on a dangerous road with Johnny driving, but I didn’t want to leave either. What started out as a white-knuckle ride turned out to be a spiritual experience which cemented that me and Jonny will be lifelong friends”

Babatunde Aléshé commented: “I absolutely loved taking part in World’s Most Dangerous Roads. As someone of African heritage, this journey meant so much to me, especially to experience it with my good friend Kae.”

Kae Kurd enthused: “One of the best experiences of my life. Challenging, fun and eye opening, and with a great companion too.”

In addition to these two new episodes, fans will also get a special treat with a compilation episode narrated by Rhod Gilbert.

Rhod, who previously took on some treacherous drives in Nepal and Italy, will look back on some of the show’s best moments in Rhod Gilbert’s Extra Mile.

The new episodes will air in November on U&Dave and U, with more episodes set to follow in 2025.