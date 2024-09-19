Betrayal: ITV’s new espionage thriller starring Shaun Evans as MI5 agent

ITV has announced Betrayal, a gripping new espionage thriller set in the shadowy world of MI5, starring Shaun Evans as a conflicted intelligence officer facing both personal and professional crises.

Shaun Evans (Endeavour, Vigil) will lead as John Hughes, an MI5 operative who once thrived during the war on terror but now struggles to find his place in a rapidly changing security landscape.

In his mid-40s, married with two children, John finds himself at odds with the new MI5. Threats have shifted, and adapting to modern values in his workplace is no easy task. But his life takes a sharp turn when he receives a tip-off about a potential threat on British soil.

John’s instincts lead him to Ehsan, a British-Iranian with ties to Manchester’s gang scene. Before he can divulge critical information, Ehsan is gunned down in front of John.

Acting on impulse, John kills the assassin, sparking a chain of events that sends him spiralling.

Now, John’s superiors are furious, accusing him of entangling MI5 in a gangland turf war.

Determined to clear his name and uncover the truth, John digs deeper into Ehsan’s past while wrestling with the trauma of taking a life.

John’s personal life is also hanging by a thread. His marriage is strained, his mental health is deteriorating, and the arrival of Mehreen, a sharp new intelligence operative, complicates things further.

Their connection is undeniable, and John struggles to keep his focus on the growing national security threat without giving in to temptation.

As he unravels the conspiracy behind Ehsan’s murder, John must also find a way to reconcile his love for his family and his loyalty to MI5—a delicate balance that could cost him everything.

Betrayal is written by award-winning playwright and screenwriter David Eldridge.

Filming is set to begin in early 2025, with production taking place across London and Manchester.

Shaun Evans said: “I’m delighted to be returning to ITV with this exceptionally well written and timely project. It’s a great privilege to reunite with David Eldridge and bring to life his insightful take on the world of espionage.

“And it is of course a joy to be collaborating once again with the first-rate team at Mammoth Screen. I look forward to sharing it with ITV audiences soon.”

David Eldridge added: “I’m thrilled be working with ITV and Mammoth Screen on Betrayal, an espionage drama rooted as much in the trials and betrayals of family life as in the bloody, dangerous business of spying. It’s also a pleasure to be collaborating again with Shaun Evans for whom I have created the show’s leading role – out of favour intelligence officer John Hughes.”