BBC Sports Personality Of The Year 2021 date confirmed

The BBC Sports Personality Of The Year 2021 date and details have been confirmed.

The 68th BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards will take place at Media City, Salford on Sunday 19 December, it's been announced.

As ever, the ceremony will be broadcast on BBC One with a live studio audience.

Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will share presenting duties as they celebrate a sensational 12 months of incredible sporting action as well as champion the many unsung heroes in our communities who do so much inspiring work at grassroots level.

The BBC share: "Following cancellations and postponements of major events in 2020, sport burst back into life this year as England’s footballers reached the final of the Euros, before the Olympics and Paralympics made it a golden summer. Other standout moments saw Emma Raducanu make history at the US Open tennis, Europe’s golfers win the Solheim Cup and Chelsea claim the Champions League.

"The Premier League, FA Cup and cricket and rugby seasons were full of drama, and Lewis Hamilton’s thrilling battle to retain the Formula 1 world title has been another highlight of a brilliant sporting year."

Director of Sport at the BBC, Barbara Slater, said: "With sporting events getting back to some normality and our teams and athletes achieving great things, this year has been one of the most memorable for many reasons.

"The awards ceremony in Salford will have a lot to reflect on and it’s something the whole BBC Sport team are looking forward to delivering on December 19."

Further details including nominees are to be announced.

