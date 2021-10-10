Who will represent the UK at Eurovision 2022? Latest rumours!

Who will be representing the UK at Eurovision 2022? Here's all the latest rumours and updates!

At the time of writing, the BBC has not confirmed details about the UK 2022 Eurovision entry.

However there have been plenty of reports and speculation.

RuPaul's Drag Race stars are said to be in talks to compete as the UK entry in Eurovision next year.

The Frock Destroyers - made up of Baga Chipz, Divina de Campo and Blu Hydrangea - could be representing us in Italy in 2022.

Baga Chipz told the Daily Star newspaper: "There have been conversations and meetings. I don't want to say too much. But it is on the cards. Put it this way, it's not impossible that it could happen."

And a confident Baga reckons the trio wouldn't repeat this year's result of nil points.

"We'd bring the camp. Drag Race is a worldwide phenomenon. It's watched everywhere," Baga said. "So all those millions of people would vote for us."

And The Frock Destroyers aren't the only drag act who are supposedly being considered for the UK's next Eurovision entry.

The United Kingdolls - made up of Bimini, Laurence Chaney, A'Whora and Tayce - have also been rumoured after their song UK, Hun stormed the charts earlier this year.

Meanwhile other rumoured acts for Eurovision 2022 include Jessie J.

According to The Sun newspaper, the UK team have approached the singer as a possible name to represent us next year.

Separately, Bill Bailey has revealed he is writing a song for the competition.

"I was writing today. This very day… because I just thought, why not? Come on, we’ve not been doing well lately," he said at the BAFTA TV Awards.

Bill added: "We need to inject a bit of fun, I think.”

Finally, Gemma Collins has put herself forward.

“Next year I think the Eurovision needs the GC," she said. I’d write my own original song or have someone write one for me. Either way, the UK needs the GC. And I won’t be getting nul points, honey."

It was Italy who won Eurovision 2021 with rock band Måneskin taking the title with their song Zitti e buoni. UK entry James Newman and his song Embers finished in last place with zero points.

Eurovision 2022 airs from Turin in May 2022.

Picture: BBC