Doctor Who 2021 new series start date and cast confirmed

A brand new series of Doctor Who is on its way to BBC One - here's all you need to know.

Series 13 of Doctor Who is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2021, welcoming some new faces.

Advertisements

Doctor Who start date

Doctor Who's new series will start on Sunday, 31 October on BBC One. It was previously announced that the new series will feature eight episodes.

As ever you'll be able to watch online via BBC iPlayer as well as TV.

For now, you can catch up on past episodes and series via the BBC iPlayer.

Who's on the cast?

Jodie Whittaker will reprise her title role as The Doctor for the new series - titled Doctor Who: Flux - with Mandip Gill returning as Yaz.

They will be joined by John Bishop as Dan with the BBC teasing of the new addition: "As he becomes embroiled in the Doctor’s adventures, Dan will quickly learn there’s more to the Universe(s) than he could ever believe.

"Travelling through Space and Time alongside the Doctor and Yaz, he’ll face evil alien races beyond his wildest nightmares."

Advertisements

Also on the cast for the new series is Jacob Anderson as Vinder who joins the Doctor as she faces her biggest ever adventure battling evil across time and space.

BBC confirm future of Doctor Who

It was reported in June that Jodie Whittaker is to step down from Doctor Who after specials in 2022.

A new Doctor is to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the BBC recently announced that Russell T Davies will return as Doctor Who showrunner from 2023 after Jodie steps down from the title role.

Previously responsible for Doctor Who’s revival in 2005, Davies is credited with propelling the show into a global phenomenon and making it one of TV’s biggest hits.

Advertisements

Davies will take charge of the show in 2023 and "series beyond", the BBC said.

Picture: (c) BBC Studios - Photographer: James Pardon