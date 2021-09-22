Riddiculous: Ranvir Singh to host new ITV game show with Henry Lewis

Ranvir Singh is to host a brand new game show on ITV.

Titled Riddiculous, the show is teased as "the new quiz where for once speaking in riddles might solve the confusion!"

Ranvir Singh is to host the daytime quiz, which has been commissioned for 20 episodes from producers East Media.

Here's what the makers say of how it all works: "The show will see three teams of two go head to head in a series of quick-fire general knowledge questions that will lead the teams to unlock a riddle, set by the show’s very own Riddlemaster and star of The Play that Goes Wrong, Henry Lewis. The more questions and riddles they get correct, the more money they’ll bank.

"With a mixture of verbal and visual riddles, the teams will have to flex their mental brainpower and display the inner workings of their minds to solve them. But will they be able to crack the clues? Or will the fear of being ridiculed stop them thinking straight?

"After three rounds, the teams will be whittled down and only one pair will make it through to the finale, to face the iconic endgame - Henry’s Riddle Run.

"Here, one brave team will go up against the clock to solve a series of unique fast pace riddles. Plus they’ll have an important decision to make, with a chance to gamble their money on a double or nothing, final riddle. It’s rapid, it’s ruthless and it’s totally Riddiculous!"

Ranvir Singh said: “Hosting Riddiculous for ITV is a dream come true! I cannot wait to meet the contestants and see them try to solve the Riddles from Henry!”

Henry Lewis added: “I am truly honoured to be co-hosting this terrific new show alongside the awesome Ranvir Singh. The format is brilliant and the whole team are a delight to work with. I can’t wait to get started.”

A start date for the series is to be announced.

ITV Head of Entertainment, Katie Rawcliffe, commented: “I'm delighted that we have secured Ranvir Singh to present this brand new quiz format. With Ranvir hosting and our Riddlemaster setting the riddles, the quiz will be packed with hilarious and unexpected answers, entertaining viewers and encouraging them to play along at home.”

Executive Producers for East Media, Nathan Eastwood and Michelle Langer, said: “It’s an addictive game thanks to the brain teasing riddles. Whether you know the answers or not, you just want more. We’re excited to unite Ranvir’s inquisitive warmth with Henry’s cheeky charm for the ITV audience.”