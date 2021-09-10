Juice: BBC Three announces comedy pilot from Mawaan Rizwan starring Russell Tovey

BBC Three has announced a new comedy pilot from Mawaan Rizwan.

As well as writing, recently appointed Young People’s Comedy Laureate Mawaan stars in the cast alongside Russell Tovey toget with Mawaan’s brother Nabhaan Rizwan and mother Shahnaz Rizwan.

The BBC share: "Juice follows Jamma (Mawaan Rizwan), who desperately wants to be the centre of attention, but his family are constantly stealing his thunder. Mum, Farida (Shahnaz Rizwan) always makes everything about her, Dad, Saif (Jeff Mirza), ignores him and brother, Isaac (Nabhaan Rizwan), steals the limelight at work - the one place Jamma feels like he’s doing well.

"And when he finally does get the validation from boyfriend Guy (Russell Tovey), he can’t handle it. Jamma’s hyperactive imagination goes into overdrive and the world transforms around him.

"The pilot features Mawaan’s unique blend of heartfelt, confessional storytelling and his messy yet hilarious relationships with his family."

Mawaan said: “I did a live show at the Edinburgh Fringe about how my mum always steals my thunder. Luckily, I’ve been commissioned to make my own TV pilot. Unluckily, my mum is in it and really steals my thunder.”

Phil Clarke, Various Artists Limited Managing Director and Executive Producer, added: “Working with the hugely talented Mawaan has been a pleasure and a privilege. He has a unique comedy vision of the world, and the result is a show that‘s truly original - heart-warming, life affirming, surreal, surprising and very funny.”

Tanya Qureshi, Head of BBC Comedy, commented: “We’re incredibly excited to bring Mawaan’s creation to the screen. He has such a talent for storytelling and performance, which clearly runs in the genes! With a fantastic cast and creative team behind the scenes - Juice is truly something special.”

A one-off 35 minute pilot episode of Juice will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

Picture: Jamma (MAWAAN RIZWAN), Guy (RUSSELL TOVEY) - (C) WarnerMedia - Photographer: Liam Daniel