Channel 4 has confirmed new drama Close To Me will start in the autumn.

The six-part series is is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by author Amanda Reynolds.

It tells the story of Jo Harding (Connie Nielsen), a woman who seems to have it all – a beautiful house in the country, a loving family and Rob, her devoted husband (Christopher Eccleston).

But following a fall, an entire year suddenly vanishes from Jo’s memory. As she struggles to piece events together, Jo discovers that her life wasn’t quite as perfect as she imagined – and that someone will do all they can to keep a terrible secret from her.

Their children, Finn and Sash, are played by Tom Taylor (Us, Doctor Foster) and Rosy McEwen (The Letter Writer, The Angel of Darkness). Jo’s best friend Cathy is played by Susan Lynch (Save Me, Unforgotten), while Leanne Best (Young Wallander, Cold Feet) stars as Rob’s co-worker Anna.

High-profile Danish actor Henning Jensen (When the Dust Settles, Countdown Copenhagen) features as Jo’s father Frederik, while Ellie Haddington (Enola Holmes, Motherland) plays her neighbour Wendy.

Ray Fearon (Da Vinci’s Demons, His Dark Materials) plays Jo’s boss Nick and Nick Blood (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Strike) stars as Sash’s boyfriend Thomas. Jamie Flatters (Liar, So Awkward) plays Owen and Lorraine Burroughs (Hard Sun, The Five) stars as Helen.

The series will debut on Channel 4 and All 4 in the autumn with an exact release date to be confirmed.