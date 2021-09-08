Taskmaster is back for a new series in 2021 - when does it start on TV?

Five more elite comedy minds await their chance to impress as series 12 of Taskmaster comes to Channel 4.

As ever, the Taskmaster will deliver his merciless verdicts on their efforts before administering points and awarding the ultimate prize in entertainment, and all time; a gold representation of his own head.

Alongside him every step of the way will be assistant Alex Horne who will be wrapped around his master’s little finger diligently taking notes, recording times and offering very little actual assistance.

When does Taskmaster start?

The new series of Taskmaster begins on Thursday, 23 September at 9PM on Channel 4.

In the opening episode, Greg and Alex welcome the five fresh competitors desperate to lay their sticky mitts on Greg's coveted golden head-trophy with tasks featuring creepers, catapults and one (fake) cactus.

Episodes will then continue weekly TV and online via All 4.

For now you can catch up on all past eleven series and episodes online via All 4 here.

Meet the line up!

Those on the cast for the new series are Comedian, writer, and actor Alan Davies , Comedian, writer and actor Desiree Burch (Live At The Apollo, BBC One), BAFTA nominated comedian Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen, BBC Three), BAFTA winning impressionist and actor Morgana Robinson (The Morgana Show, Channel 4) and writer, presenter and professional poker player Victoria Coren Mitchell (Only Connect, BBC Two).

A teaser for the new series shares: "This captivating quintet will attempt numerous seemingly pointless tasks that test their ingenuity, dexterity and calmness under extreme pressure.

"Whoever does best at slathering stuff on space hoppers, hurling household appliances and digging through doggy bags will become the 12th Taskmaster champion and, more importantly, the apple of the Taskmaster's eye."

Meanwhile following the new series will be a second Champion of Champions spin-off.

Not content with just putting the new bunch of hopefuls through their paces, this year will also see the Taskmaster uphold tradition and invite the winners of series six to ten to a brand-new Champion of Champions tournament.

Richard Herring, Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders, and Ed Gamble will take part as they have the opportunity to battle it out once more. An air date for the Champions spin-off is to be confirmed.

Picture: Channel 4

