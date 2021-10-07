The Madame Blanc Mysteries start date and cast from new Channel 5 drama

The Madame Blanc Mysteries is coming to Channel 5 - here's all you need to know.

This six-part thriller follows Jean White (Sally Lindsay, Mount Pleasant, Cold Call), an antiques dealer who runs a successful business with her husband, Rory.

But when he suddenly dies and leaves her nearly penniless, Jean relocates to their last remaining asset - a cottage in French antiques hub Saint Victoire - where she begins to investigate Rory's mysterious death.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries air date

The new series will premiere in the UK On Channel 5 on Saturday, 16 October at 9PM.

The series has six episodes.

As well as watching on TV, you can watch on Channel 5 and online via My5.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries cast

Sally Lindsay plays Jean White while Sue Vincent plays Gloria, Jean's best friend.

Sue Holderness plays Judith and Robin Askwith plays Jeremy.

As well as starring, the series is co-written by Sally Lindsay and Sue Vincent.

Creator and Lead Writer Sally Lindsay said: "I’ve always been fascinated by the worlds of antiques and Agatha Christie, so putting the two together and creating the world of St.Victoire with Sue has been an absolute joy.

"We are so excited to show the audience the stunning sunny locations and beautiful antiques cloaked in a veil of mystery and can’t wait for you to see what Jean unravels as she embarks on her new life in the sun."

Sebastian Cardwell, deputy director of Programmes at Channel 5, ViacomCBS Networks UK, added: "Channel 5’s return to original Drama has been a great success, especially with Sally Lindsay starring in Cold Call in 2019, which was a real hit with our viewers.

"With a brilliant creative team at the helm, I have no doubt that this series will also have viewers hooked from the very beginning, impatiently waiting for the mystery to unravel in Saint Victoire!"

Picture: ViacomCBS / Channel 5