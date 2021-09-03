The Yorkshire Auction House gets two new series and Celebrity spin-off

Two brand new series and a celebrity spin-off of The Yorkshire Auction House are coming to Really.

The first series, which launched in March, became one of Really’s best-performing original commissions of the year.

Made by STV Studios (Antiques Road Trip, Celebrity Catchphrase), two new series of 10 episodes each have been announced. They will once again be fronted by auctioneer and Antiques Road Trip star, Angus Ashworth.

Alongside the main series, a five-episode Celebrrity spin-off is to air with famous faces such as Craig Revel Horwood, Catherine Tyldesley, John Sergeant, Jon Culshaw, Claire Sweeney and Wayne Sleep signed to appear.

The Yorkshire Auction House follows Angus Ashworth and his team as they clear homes packed full of trinkets, trash and treasure on the hunt for hidden gems to go under the gavel at Angus’ Ryedale auction house.

Across the first series, participants made over £100,000 at auction on everything from Beatrix Potter figurines to a Bechstein piano.

Angus Ashworth said: “I had the time of my life on the first series of The Yorkshire Auction House and it’s great that the programme also connected with viewers in such a positive way.

"We discovered so many fascinating pieces in series one and it was a privilege to be invited into people’s homes to hear the heartwarming stories behind their hidden gems.

"I’m looking forward to getting back out there for round two – and with some showbiz legends onboard this time around, I can only imagine the weird and wonderful treasures we’re going to unearth!"

New episodes of The Yorkshire Auction House are due to begin airing on Really later in 2021 while the first series is currently available to stream now exclusively on discovery+.