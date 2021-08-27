Django: First look at new Sky series with Matthias Schoenaerts

First look images have been revealed of upcoming Sky series Django.

A reimagining of the classic Western, Django stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Noomi Rapace, Nicholas Pinnock and Lisa Vicari

Currently filming in Romania, Matthias Schoenaerts stars as the eponymous Django, along with Nicholas Pinnock as John Ellis, Django’s antagonist, and Noomi Rapace in the role of Ellis’ powerful and merciless enemy Elizabeth, along with Lisa Vicari as Django’s long lost daughter Sarah.

Loosely based on the Sergio Corbucci feature film Django, a teaser for the ten-part series shares: "The story is set in the Wild West in the 1860s and 1870s. Sarah and John have founded New Babylon, a city of outcasts, full of men and women of all backgrounds, races and creeds, that welcomes everyone with open arms.

"Haunted by the murder of his family eight years earlier, Django is still looking for his daughter, believing she may have survived. He is shocked to find her in New Babylon, about to marry John.

"But Sarah, now a grown woman, wants Django to leave, as she fears he will put New Babylon in jeopardy if he stays. However, Django, believing the city is in danger, is adamant that he will not lose his daughter twice."

The first episodes of Django are directed by Francesca Comencini (Gomorrah the Series), who is the series’ artistic director with subsequent episodes directed by David Evans (Downton Abbey) and Enrico Maria Artale (Romulus).

Django was created and written by Leonardo Fasoli (Gomorrah the Series, ZeroZeroZero) and Maddalena Ravagli(Gomorrah the Series, ZeroZeroZero), who, together, also co-wrote the series treatment with Francesco Cenni and Michele Pellegrini, with two episodes written by Max Hurwitz (ZeroZeroZero, Manhunt).

The series is produced for Sky Studios and CANAL+ by Atlantique Productions and Cattleya, along with co-producers Sky Studios and CANAL+ and in collaboration with Odeon Fiction and StudioCanal.

