The Cleaner start date and cast of new BBC One comedy with Greg Davies

The Cleaner is the brand new comedy series coming to BBC One - here's all you need to know.

Greg Davies writes and stars in the new six-part show, playing Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead.

Wicky is a state-certified cleaning technician with a very special field of work: as a crime scene cleaner he is responsible for the removal of any signs of death.

The Cleaner start date

The Cleaner will start on BBC One on Friday, 10 September at 9:30PM.

All episodes of the first series will then be available to watch online via BBC iPlayer from 10PM after the first episode airs on TV.

A teaser for the series shares: "Wicky works for Shropshire-based cleaning contractors Lausen and is usually found, together with his baby-blue pickup truck, at crime scenes after the police have concluded their detective work.

"Armed with chemicals, scrubbing brushes and cleaning rags, Wicky removes the gruesome mess at the scene of the crime. When carrying out his duties, he stumbles across the strangest of people: from the victim’s relatives, employers, neighbours and acquaintances, to occasionally even the murderers themselves. And because he’s a sociable type, he sometimes gossips more than he cleans."

The Cleaner cast

The full cast of The Cleaner will see Greg joined by Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), David Mitchell (Upstart Crow, Back), Stephanie Cole (Still Open All Hours), Donald Sumpter (Game Of Thrones) and Shobu Kapoor (Four Weddings And A Funeral).

Also confirmed to be appearing over the six episodes are Ruth Madeley (Years And Years), Layton Williams (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie musical), Zita Sattar (Casualty), Georgie Glen (The Crown, Call The Midwife), Bill Skinner (Ted Lasso) and Esmonde Cole (Still So Awkward).

Greg Davies said today: “I’m thrilled that this remarkable collection of actors has agreed to appear next to me on screen.

"Scrubbing up blood in a hazmat suit in front of them will be a pleasure.”

Shane Allen, Commissioning Controller for BBC Comedy added: “Pinched myself when I saw all this comedy and acting royalty in one show.

"It’s all down to Greg’s well hewn scripts which take us in to different character worlds in surprising and funny ways each week, as Wicky has a transformative effect on those he comes across."

The show is based on the multi award winning long-running German comedy series Der Tatortreiniger (Crime Scene Cleaner) created by Ingrid Lausund.

Picture: BBC