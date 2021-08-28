The Cube is back with a Celebrity special on TV tonight (28 August) - here's who's on the line up.

Hosted by Phillip Schofield, the Celebrity spin-off of hit game show welcomes pairs of contestants to take on The Cube for charity.

The pairs will have nine lives to complete seven games, each worth an increasing amount of money, as they move closer to the huge jackpot.

Who's on The Cube Celebrity special tonight?

Tonight's episode (Saturday, 28 August) sees Phillip Schofield present a special episode as celebrity contestants Olly Murs & Joel Dommett and TV presenter Ore Oduba & his wife Portia are put to the test as they face a series of new and classic games in the hope of winning a big cash prize for UNICEF.

As ever, they must work together to overcome extreme nerves and frustration as they take on deceivingly simple tasks within the high-pressure confines of the iconic, and often punishing Perspex box.

The Cube airs Saturday, 28 August at 8:30PM on ITV.

The episode is a brand new episode in support of Soccer Aid.

As well as watching on TV you can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Can you apply to be on The Cube?

It's not just celebrities who can compete on The Cube.

The show also welcomes members of public to take on the challenge as they're set a variety of tasks involving both physical and mental skills such as catching, throwing, estimating, reacting, memorising and balancing.

A brand new series is to air later this year with contestants playing for a £250,000 jackpot.

Unfortunately applications for the new episodes have already closed but watch this space on news for how to apply for future series.

