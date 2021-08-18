Alison Hammond reveals joy over National Television Awards nomination

Alison Hammond has expressed her joy after being nominated at the National Television Awards.

The 2021 National Television Awards nominations were revealed this week with Alison picking up a nod in the Best TV presenter category alongside Bradley Walsh, Holly Willoughby, Piers Morgan and - as ever - Ant & Dec.

Alison said: "It was such a surprise. And the fact that I’ve actually made it, I just can’t believe it.

"What was so lovely is that Holly [Willoughby] sent me a voice note saying, ‘Alison, I’ll totally vote for you! I’m so proud of you and what you’ve achieved.’ She was over the moon! And I was like, ‘Holly, I’m going to vote for you!’ It was amazing.

"I really wanted Holly to win last year, but we all knew that Ant & Dec were going to win but for me, Holly won last year and I’ve already won this year by being nominated. It’s incredible!"

Alison is the first black presenter to have made the shortlist in this TV Presenter category and says of the milestone: "I think it’s absolutely wonderful and about time.

"For me, it’s about the fact that people have actually voted for me. People who watch me on the TV have actually voted for little old me! It just means so much and I just want to say thank you to everyone who voted. It really means the world."

She added: "I do feel change is happening, however, it is slow.

"But for me, I never ever dared to dream this big, this was never even on my radar to be in this category. I might have to make my dreams a little bit bigger now!

"I think if I did win it, I would win it for everyone of colour."

Meanwhile asked why she felt viewers had voted for her, Alison said: "I don’t know! Maybe people see a little bit of themselves in me? I just tell it how it is, I don’t try to pretend to be perfect because I am genuinely not perfect. No one is! I always make mistakes and own them, and I have fun… I bring the LOLs and the vibes to TV!

"People get that respite sometimes when they see me. They know it’s going to be safe, they’re going to have a laugh and I’m not going to take most things too seriously."

Alongside Alison's individual not, This Morning have also made the shortlist again this year and could be on course to win their 11th consecutive award.

Alison added: "The fact that This Morning and I are nominated for awards in itself is amazing, I really feel like a winner already just by making the shortlist, I still can’t believe it..."

This Morning, weekdays from 10AM on ITV and on ITV Hub, to vote for your NTA winners visit www.nationaltvawards.com

Picture: ITV