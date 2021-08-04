Code 404 series 2 start date and first trailer revealed as Sky comedy returns

Sky original Code 404 is back for its second series - here's all you need to know.

Code 404 is a comedy based on a crime fighting duo and an experimental A.I. project set in the near future, starring Stephen Graham, Daniel Mays and Anna Maxwell Martin.

After a hit first series debuted last Spring, a second season will start on 1 September on Sky Comedy and streaming service NOW. All episodes will be immediately available.

Before the release date, you can watch a first trailer from the second series of Code 404 below...

Alongside Stephen Graham (DI Carver), Daniel Mays (DI Major) and Anna Maxwell Martin (Kelly), returning cast include Michelle Greenidge (Not Judy), Rosie Cavaliero (Dennett), Richard Gadd (Cleasby) and Amanda Payton (Parfit).

Joining the cast for series 2 are Meera Syal (Elizabeth Churchland) and Clive Russell (Clifford Major).

A teaser for the second series shares: "Unfortunately, there’s still a few bugs to patch out. Having cracked The Juggler case with his long-suffering partner, the resurrected DI Major has finally reached his potential as the top cop in the SIU. But it came at a price.

"At last realising that his best friend had shacked up with his wife Kelly while he was “away” (and a bit before), their partnership is over, and the pair go their own ways. But when a 20-year old cold case is reopened, the pair find themselves back together and thrown into the action.

"With an impending divorce, the return of his long-time absentee dad, and danger around every corner, the pressure seems to be getting to Major and he starts exhibiting strange behavioural glitches. However, much to Carver’s concern, the problems are more serious than a typical reboot can solve, and our cyborg hero may be looking at terminal failure."

Sky Original, Code 404 series 2, all episodes available 1 September on Sky Comedy and NOW. All episodes of the first season are currently available on-demand on Sky and NOW.

The first series last year became Sky’s biggest comedy launch in eight years.