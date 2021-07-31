Rolling In It applications: How to apply to be on the ITV series

Here's how to apply to be a contestant on ITV's Rolling In It.

Hosted by Stephen Mulhern, the prime time Saturday night game show is currently seeking applications for future episodes.

Rolling In It applications

Applications to be a contestant on Rolling In It for future series are open now.

ITV say: "Rolling In It is the exciting new gameshow where YOU could win THOUSANDS of pounds. Hosted by Stephen Mulhern, the show sees you paired up with a well-known celebrity and take on a supersized arcade game.

"This is the show where ANYONE can play, but winning a fortune all comes down to the roll of a coin. Could you go home ROLLING IN IT?"

You must be 18 or over in order to apply.

To submit yourself, fill out the form online here.

Online applications are currently ongoing.

How does Rolling In It work?

Each episode sees three players teaming up with some famous faces to compete in a game of chance.

The pairs must roll coins down a moving conveyor belt towards various slots each worth a different amount of money - but there is also a 'bankrupt' slot, meaning they could lose everything.

Throughout the game, the money values of the slots will increase offering more cash - but the number of penalties will also increase.

One final coin will determine whether or not the contestant goes home 'rolling in it', winning a huge cash prize.

Rolling In It currently airs Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV/©Over The Top Productions