Never Mind the Buzzcocks 2023 start date confirmed for new episodes on Sky

Never Mind the Buzzcocks is back for 2023 with brand new episodes.

The show was first revived by Sky in 2021 after it was dropped by BBC Two in 2015 after almost 20 years on air.

The renowned music themed comedy show’s return features brand new host Greg Davies (Taskmaster, Man Down).

Returning to the show, Noel Fielding (The Mighty Boosh, The Great British Bake Off) is one of the team captains opposite Daisy May Cooper (This Country), with Jamali Maddix (Hate Thy Neighbour) featuring as a regular guest.

Never Mind The Buzzcocks’ new series for 2023 begins on Wednesday, 23 August on Sky MAX and NOW.

The series has nine episodes plus a one-off Christmas special.

Sky say: “Each week they will be joined by a roster of top music and comedy stars to compete against each other. Viewers can expect the unpredictability of the original series, with some of the best known and loved rounds remaining, alongside some new surprises thrown in along the way.”

Greg Davies said: “I have always loved Never Mind the Buzzcocks and am thrilled to be the new host on Sky. We have brilliant comedic talent on the team and plenty of exciting musical guests will be joining us.

“All that being said, I’m so sure that no one reads these press quotes in their entirety that I’m going to finish by listing types of bread: rye, sourdough, sliced white. Oh, and cob.”