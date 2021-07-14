Jimmy Carr to host new Channel 4 comedy game show I Literally Just Told You

Jimmy Carr is to front a new comedy game show on Channel 4.

Titled I Literally Just Told You, the show has been created by Richard Bacon and produced by Expectation.

Channel 4 explain: "It’s the only gameshow in history where the contestants are given every answer with the questions written, literally, as the show is happening. You just need to pay attention to everything that’s going on.

"With each correct answer adding more cash to their prize pot, can the competitors keep their focus and remember the things they’ve seen and heard just minutes before?

"In the dramatic finale, the remaining two contestants set each other questions. It’s a chaotic battle of wits."

Jimmy Carr said: “I Literally Just Told You is the best pitch for a TV show I’ve ever heard. All the best ideas sound crazy when you first hear them, but I genuinely believe this idea will stay crazy for years.

"And most importantly, I like the title, which makes it sound like I’m properly annoyed with you just for asking me what it’s called."

Richard Bacon commented: "I Literally Just Told You just feels like a natural Channel 4 show, who are a perfect fit for this, and it’s irreverent nature takes me back to my Big Breakfast days.

"I had this hunch that most people’s short-term memory is so bad you could just give contestants AND the audience all the answers in a game show, and they’d still get most of them wrong. It’s great to have Jimmy Carr as the host, who will bring his trademark wit and flair to the show and I can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

I Literally Just Told You will air on Channel 4 across six episodes with an air date to be announced.

Picture: (C) Thames - Photographer: Matt Frost