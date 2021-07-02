Lie With Me is coming soon to Channel 5 - here's all you need to know.

The new four part drama tells the story of a loving marriage rocked by infidelity.

Advertisements

The thriller follows a woman called Anna who relocates from London to Australia with her family after being cheated on by her husband.

Lie With Me air date

The new series will premiere on Channel 5 on Monday, 12 July at 9PM.

The series has four episodes which will air nightly at 9PM over the week, concluding on Thursday, 15 July.

You can watch on Channel 5 and online via My5.

Lie With Me cast

Charlie Brooks, best known for her role as Janine Butcher in EastEnders, will star as Anna Fallmont while Australian actor Brett Tucker plays her on-screen husband Jay.

They're joined by newcomer Phoebe Roberts as Becky, the Nanny hired by Anna and Jay.

Advertisements

You can watch a first trailer from the series below...

"Jay cheated on me in London, it nearly destroyed us" says Anna in the teaser before a dramatic sequence showing everything from police to a body bag.

"This country is full of things that can kill you", says Anna in the cryptic clip.

Channel 5 say of the series: "Centred on the chilling tale of Anna and her family who move to Australia after infidelity rocks her marriage.

"They hire a young local nanny who isn’t as innocent as she appears, and deadly consequences follow."

Advertisements

The series filmed on location in Melbourne, Australia.

Picture: Brett Tucker (Jake Fallmont), Charlie Brooks (Anna Fallmont) and Phoebe Roberts (Becky Hart) - Channel 5/© FremantleMedia Australia Pty Limited - Photographer: Ben King