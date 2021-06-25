SAS Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox to challenge celebs in new Channel 4 adventure series

SAS Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox is to challenge celebrities in a new adventure show on Channel 4.

The new three-part series, in association with Land Rover, will see Jason Fox embark on his most ambitious challenge yet.

Channel 4 explain: "The SAS Who Dares Wins star will be joined by three household names, with each episode providing uniquely devised challenges for the celebrity guest.

"Filmed in the spectacular surroundings of Wales, the series will see Foxy draw on his unique skills honed from his years serving in the British special forces to challenge each guest to their limits.

"With a focus on resilience that is both physical and mental the series, made by BBC Studios Factual Entertainment Productions, will explore the challenges that each of the guests have had to overcome in their own lives and find out where it is they draw their strength from."

Jonah Weston, Commissioning Editor at Channel 4 said: “After a year stuck at home, audiences will love seeing Foxy and our famous faces taking on some terrifying challenges in Wales’ wild and wonderful countryside.”

A start date and celebrity guests are to be confirmed.