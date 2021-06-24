Tom Parker to front Stand Up To Cancer documentary after brain tumour diagnosis

The Wanted star Tom Parker is to front a Stand Up To Cancer documentary on Channel 4.

It follows the 32-year-old singer revealing last October he’d been diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour.

Advertisements

Although doctors have told him that the grade four glioblastoma is ‘the worst case’ scenario, Tom and his wife Kelsey are doing all they can to remain positive.

As part of this year’s Stand Up To Cancer, the joint national fundraising campaign from Channel 4 and Cancer Research UK, Tom, Kelsey and their children, two-year-old daughter Aurelia and seven-month-old son Bodhi, have invited the cameras into their lives as they look to make every future moment count.

Channel 4 say: "They want to create a legacy for Tom and stage a huge concert at the Royal Albert Hall. Tom wants the event to be full of hope and joy, with proceeds split equally between Stand Up To Cancer and The National Brain Appeal.

"Despite not knowing how his health will hold up over the coming months Tom is determined to make the concert happen and has called on his famous friends to help pull together the showstopping event.

"The cameras will also follow Tom and the family as they manage his diagnosis, explore possible treatments, meet with fellow brain cancer patients and attempt to pull together this ambitious fundraising concert."

Tom Parker said: "Almost a year ago, my world was turned upside down by my diagnosis. It’s been an emotional few months for me and my family, but I’m determined to both fight the disease and fight the terrible situation of the chronically low level of research that goes towards finding a cure and treatment for glioblastoma.

"In this documentary, as well as exploring the medical and human aspects of this disease, I am determined to raise awareness and raise as much money as we can through the concert to help advance crucial cancer research and develop new treatments."

Advertisements

The currently untitled feature-length documentary will air as part of Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer programming. The concert will also air on Channel 4.

You can get involved or to donate to Stand Up To Cancer online via channel4.com/su2c