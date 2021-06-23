Dubai Hustle: New BBC Three series heads to 'the ultimate Instagram city'

BBC Three is to head to Dubai for a brand new property series.

Brand new series Dubai Hustle will follow a group of 20-something real estate brokers from across the UK, as they try to earn the big bucks in this playground for the super rich.

The BBC share: "Welcome to Dubai - the ultimate Instagram city; the kingdom of bling where social media stars and global influencers come to pose and party.

"It is also the place where young Brits flock, not just to let go, but also to make their fortune in one of the most luxurious cities in the world. As they escape the pandemic and with it, bleak employment prospects, more and more Brits are seeking to work in Dubai's thriving and opulent property sector."

"With exclusive access to one of the busiest high-end, Brit-owned property agencies in the city, this sun-soaked series will follow the young agents' fortunes as they navigate their way through this cutthroat and highly competitive world.

"The stakes are high for these plucky Brits: if they don’t land the deal, then a broker from a rival company will. But if they work hard, hustle hard, and have a bit of luck on their side, there’s big money to be made and a lifestyle they could only dream of."

Dubai Hustle will stream on BBC Three/BBC iPlayer over eight episodes.

A release date is to be confirmed.