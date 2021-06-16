Dame Joan Collins returns to Piers Morgan’s Life Stories for a new special this weekend.

After a previous interview on the show, the actress will be back to chat to Piers Morgan this Sunday night (20 June) on ITV.

Advertisements

The new special will see Collins celebrating 70 years in the film industry.

From her time as a young starlet appearing alongside Diana Dors and Bette Davis to her reign as Dynasty legend Alexis Carrington, Dame Joan reveals all.

She tells Piers what she really thought of her famous co-stars and ex-husbands, she lifts the lid on her tumultuous affair with Warren Beatty and relives the day she discovered her sister Jackie was terminally ill.

Collins is the second person to re-appear on the show after Vinnie Jones' second interview last year.

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: Joan Collins airs at 9PM on Sunday, 20 June on ITV and ITV Hub.

Other guests appearing on the show in recent episodes have included current Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The episode saw Sir Keir reflect on his childhood in Surrey and his mother's battle with a debilitating illness, talking about his career in law, which earned him a Knighthood and the bizarre chapter in his life story when he was impersonated by a con artist.

He also opened up about his family life and move into politics, culminating in his appointment as Labour leader in April 2020 to date.

Advertisements

Meanwhile last month saw a one-off Life Stories special celebrating 100 episodes.

Currently available to watch on the ITV Hub, Piers Morgan looked back at some of his favourite moments since the series first began in 2009. Featuring guests including Sir Rod Stewart, Mary Berry, Sir Bruce Forsyth, James Corden, Dame Barbara Windsor, Sir Roger Moore, Alesha Dixon, Mel B, Sir Mo Farah and Simon Cowell.