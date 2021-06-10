Dracula star Claes Bang joins cast of Stephen Merchant's The Offenders

Claes Bang is to join the cast of Stephen Merchant's upcoming BBC One series The Offenders

The six-part series follows seven strangers from different walks of life forced together to complete a Community Payback sentence in Bristol.

The show has been written and directed by multi-award-winning Stephen Merchant, who will also star.

Newly announced for the cast today is Claes Bang (Dracula) who will play The Dean, a mysterious and terrifying London gang boss the Offenders are unlucky enough to find themselves in debt to.

Claes joins the impressive cast alongside Academy Award winning actor Christopher Walken in his first lead British television role, writer and director Stephen Merchant, with Rhianne Barreto, Gamba Cole, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, Eleanor Tomlinson, Dolly Well, Richard E. Grant, Dolly Wells and Julia Davis.

"At first, they seem like archetypes we can easily pigeonhole, but gradually we see behind their façades, understand their hidden depths and what made them the people they are today. We are reminded that no one is all good or all bad. Everyone has a story.

"As their unlikely new friendships intersect with their complicated private lives, The Offenders must unite to protect one of their own from Bristol’s most dangerous criminal gang. The show is part crime thriller, character study, and a state-of-the-nation commentary - with humour and heart."

The series is currently filming in Bristol, and will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Picture: Claes Bang in Dracula/BBC

