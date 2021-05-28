Channel 5 has announced a new TV adaptation of T.M. Logan's novel The Holiday.

The book will be turned into a four part TV series written by Michael Crompton with Jill Halfpenny (The Drowning, Liar) and Owen McDonnell (Killing Eve, The Bay) leading the cast.

The story follows what appears to be a perfect family holiday until Kate (Halfpenny) discovers that her husband (McDonnell) is having an affair with one of her best friends.

Further casting includes Lara McDonnell and Aidan McCann as the couple's children, Lucy and Daniel.

Liv Mjones and Siobhan Hewlett play Kate's friends Jenny and Rowan, with Aidan McCardle and Andrew Macklin appearing as their respective husbands, Alistair and Russ.

Also on the cast are Molly McCann as Odette, Cat Simmons as Izzy and Shaun O’Callaghan Wade as Jake.

Jill Halfpenny said: “T.M. Logan’s novel, The Holiday, was such a joy to bring to life and filming with such a talented cast was just fantastic!

“Portraying Kate’s dream holiday turn into a nightmare was great fun and hopefully the fans of the book, and those who have yet to discover it, will enjoy the rollercoaster journey we take you on with this gripping thriller.”

The Holiday will air on Channel 5 with an air date to be announced.

The novel was originally published in 2019. A full synopsis shares: "It was supposed to be the perfect holiday, dreamed up by Kate as the ideal way to turn 40: four best friends and their husbands and children in a luxurious villa under the blazing sunshine of Provence.

"But there is trouble in paradise. Kate suspects that her husband is having an affair, and that the other woman is one of her best friends.

"One of these women is willing to sacrifice years of friendship and destroy her family. But which one? As Kate closes in on the truth in the stifling Mediterranean heat, she realises too late that the stakes are far higher than she ever imagined."