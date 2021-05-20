Amanda Holden and her nan will join forces for a brand new E4 series.

No Holden Back will follow the Britain's Got Talent judge and her nan, Myrtle, as well as their friends and family.

The docuseries is set to air on E4 as well as online via All 4 with repeats on Channel 4.

Amanda told The Sun newspaper: "I’m delighted that everyone is finally going to meet my nan, the apple never falls far from my tree and in this series she will certainly be keeping me on my toes."

Added her nan: "“I have no comment, apart from I’m really hoping being on TV might mean I can finally meet my favourite young man, Ben Shephard."

And Channel 4 Commissioning Editor, Steven Handley commented to the paper: "Amanda is one of the UK’s most well-known stars and we are thrilled to get insight into her life with her nan.”

Filming for the show has been underway over the past few weeks.

It's expected to begin on TV later this year with a start date to be announced.

The new show means Amanda will soon be appearing across all of the UK's major TV networks.

As well as taking part on Britain's Got Talent on ITV, Amanda is also a part of BBC One's new show I Can See Your Voice which has been confirmed for a second series.

Amanda will also be a part of this weekend's Eurovision as our spokesperson, giving out the scores from the UK jury.