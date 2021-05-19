The Gallows Pole to be adapted into new BBC drama

The BBC is to adapt The Gallows Pole into a new TV drama.

Based on the novel of the same name by Benjamin Myers, The Gallows Pole fictionalises the remarkable true story of the rise and fall of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners.

The drama will be written by This Is England writer and director Shane Meadows, his first ever BBC television drama.

A teaser shares: "Set against the backdrop of the coming industrial revolution in eighteenth century Yorkshire, the compelling drama follows the enigmatic David Hartley, as he assembles a gang of weavers and land-workers to embark upon a revolutionary criminal enterprise that will capsize the economy and become the biggest fraud in British history."

Shane Meadows said: “The Gallows Pole is an incredible true story, little known outside of Yorkshire, about a group of very naughty men and women who started clipping and counterfeiting coins out in the Moors, as a way to keep themselves and their community alive.

"I’ve never made a period drama before so I’m absolutely buzzing, and to be doing it with Piers at the BBC, his incredible team, and Element Pictures is nothing short of an honour.”

More details including casting are to be confirmed.