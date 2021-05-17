Innocent is on air now and here's how to watch and catch up on the latest episodes online.

The new series of Innocent kicked off in May on ITV.

Advertisements

The drama follows the story of a schoolteacher called Sally who is convicted of killing one of her pupils after allegations she was having an affair with him.

When her conviction is overturned, she sets out to find the real killer as police are charged with re-investigating the case.

Watch Innocent online

The new series of Innocent broadcasts over four consecutive nights: Monday 17 May to Thursday 20 May inclusive at 9PM on ITV.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the ITV Hub Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main ITV Hub Innocent page.

Watch Innocent's past series

At the time of writing series 1 of Innocent is currently available to stream in full online for free on the ITV Hub.

You can also stream online from BritBox (subscription required).

Alternatively, you can also get series 1 of Innocent on DVD here or buy and download from Amazon Prime Video.

Advertisements

The first series is entirely separate from the second, telling the story of a man who is falsely convicted of murdering his wife.

Having lost everything and always protested his innocence and, his only support has been his faithful brother who has stood by him, sacrificing his own career and livelihood to mount a tireless campaign to prove his brother’s innocence.

More on: Innocent TV