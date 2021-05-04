Screw cast announced for Channel 4's new prison drama

Channel 4 has announced the cast for its upcoming prison drama Screw.

First announced in 2020, Screw is a six-part series created by BAFTA nominated writer Rob Williams (The Victim, Killing Eve).

A teaser shares: "This is prison as never seen before - the uncensored, shocking and often darkly funny reality of life as a prison officer in an all-male prison in 21st century Britain.

"Inspired by the creator’s experience of working and volunteering in prisons, this series brings us a view of incarceration unlike any other. Through a vibrant and multi-layered cast of characters, Screw tackles contemporary stories head on – but always cut through with comedy, irreverence and heart."

Nina Sosanya (His Dark Materials, Little Birds) will lead the cast as prison officer ‘screws’ Leigh, a woman who has devoted her entire adult life to this prison and its population.

On a wing bursting at the seams, at the front line of a train-wreck of broken bureaucracy and short-term thinking, Leigh keeps her inmates in line and has their backs when they need it. But she is an enigma to her team, and has her own secrets that if discovered could cost her more than her job.

Into the pressure cooker of Long Marsh Prison enters Rose (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell – Derry Girls), a 21 year old trainee officer. It’s a baptism of fire even for this street smart young woman.

She joins fellow screws Ali (Faraz Ayub - Line of Duty, Bodyguard), Gary (Stephen Wight - I May Destroy You, Manhunt), Don (Ron Donachie - Titanic, Game of Thrones), and Jackie (Laura Checkley- King Gary, Detectorists).

Filming for the series begins in Glasgow in early May.

Caroline Hollick, Channel 4 Head of Drama, said: "Screw offers the audience an insight in to the challenges and struggles faced behind bars for both prisoners and officers; told with humour, humanity and hope.

"I’m so excited for our brilliant, distinctive cast, led by the superlative Nina Sosanya, and I hope Jamie-Lee O’Donnell’s dramatic new role will her see fast becoming an iconic face of Channel 4."

Sarah Brown, STV Studios’ Creative Director of Drama added: "We are incredibly excited about the extraordinary group of actors we’ve assembled for Screw.

"Rob Williams’s compelling, hilarious and thought-provoking scripts couldn’t be in better hands; we can’t wait to see audiences falling in love with our brilliant prison officer 'family'."