Loose Women becomes Loose Men for the day with a brand new line up

Loose Women will once again become Loose Men for the day to raise awareness for male mental health.

Coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Week, an all-male all-star panel will takeover the show as part of Loose Women’s Stand By Your Men mental health campaign which, alongside ITV’s Britain Get Talking campaign, urges men to open up and seek help when needed.

Anchor Richard Madeley and panellists Jordan Banjo, Robert Rinder and Martin Kemp will take over the iconic desk to kick off lunchtime Thursday 13th May at 12.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

It follows the first all-male panel in the show’s 21-year history last November to mark International Men’s Day and continues Loose Women’s award-winning strand ‘Lighten The Load', encouraging viewers to open up about their mental health struggles.

As well as discussing mental health, the tools they use and their own personal experiences, the foursome will be delving into hot topics and taboo talking points in true Loose style.

Richard Madeley said: “After the success of the first Loose Men I jumped at the chance to anchor the next instalment. It's no secret that men find it harder than women to speak about our emotions so I'm looking forward to finding out what happens when us guys open up about things we usually shy away from.”

Robert Rinder added: “I've faced many courtroom battles in my lifetime but, while I’ve been a guest plenty of times, nothing can prepare me for becoming a Loose Man on an all-male panel! I'm looking forward to joining Richard, Jordan and Martin as we discuss the topics that are closest to our hearts while also helping to support Loose Women's Stand By Your Men campaign during Mental Health Awareness Week.”

Martin Kemp commented: “I always love being on Loose Women and I can't wait to get on the Loose Men panel to give my opinions on the stuff that really matters.”

Jordan Banjo said: “I'm a big fan of the Loose ladies but I'm excited to turn the tables and see what can happen when the men are in charge! It's going to be a tough act to follow but along with Richard, Rob and Martin I'll be doing my best to do them all proud. I can't wait!”

Loose Women Editor Sally Shelford said: “We can’t wait to welcome the next four brave men who are taking over the Loose Women desk for the day. By backing our Stand By Your Men campaign Richard, Robert, Martin and Jordan will be helping to shine a light on such an important topic, empowering men to reach out and get help if they’re struggling. And of course, our honorary Loose Men will discuss some classic Loose topics to give us that all important laugh at lunchtime, too.”

Loose Men airs Thursday 13th May at 12:30PM on ITV and ITV Hub