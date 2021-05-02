Vigil: All about BBC One's new drama from makers of Line Of Duty

Vigil is the brand new BBC One drama from the makers of Line Of Duty - here's all you need to know.

The six-part series comes from World Productions (Line Of Duty, Bodyguard) and has been written and created by Bafta-nominated writer Tom Edge (Judy, The Crown, Strike) with episodes by Ed Macdonald (The End Of The F***ing World) and Chandni Lakhani (Dublin Murders).

The fictional drama will be directed by Bafta-winner James Strong (Broadchurch, Vanity Fair, Liar) and Isabelle Sieb (Shetland, The Athena).

A teaser reveals: "The mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services.

"DCI Amy Silva leads an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that threatens the very heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent."

A release date for the new series is to be confirmed with the BBC only confirming it will start on TV later in 2021.

For now you can watch a first trailer in the video below.

Vigil cast

Vigil stars Suranne Jones as DCI Amy Silva and Rose Leslie as DS Kirsten Longacre.

They're joined by Shaun Evans, Martin Compston and Paterson Joseph.

Also on the cast are Anjli Mohindra, Connor Swindells, Adam James, Gary Lewis, Stephen Dillane, Lolita Chakrabarti, Daniel Portman, Lorne MacFadyen and Lauren Lyle.

Filming for the series took place in 2020 in Scotland where the series is set.

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said of the show: “Vigil is a fantastic, adrenalised thriller set in a shadowy world which has stakes for us all.

"We are delighted to be working again with World Productions and the exceptionally talented writer, Tom Edge to bring this exciting story to BBC One with an outstanding cast led by Suranne Jones.”

Vigil is produced by Angie Daniell, executive produced by Simon Heath and Jake Lushington for World Productions, Gaynor Holmes for the BBC, James Strong and Tom Edge.

