Hospital new series confirmed for BBC Two to air this Spring

The seventh series of BBC Two documentary Hospital will air this Spring.

Filming is currently underway at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust for the six-part series.

The new series follows last year's series sixth run and two-part Hospital Special: Fighting Covid-19, both of which were filmed at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust throughout the first and second waves of the pandemic.

Hospital has also previously filmed at the Imperial College Healthcare Trust London and Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust and across six Trusts in Liverpool.

A synopsis of the seventh series shares: "Driven by the everyday, personal experiences of workers and patients alike, the new series of Hospital tells the story of the NHS in unprecedented times; a year spent reacting to the pandemic has left nearly five million people waiting for routine operations and procedures in England alone.

"In determining who to treat first, doctors are forced to make incredibly difficult decisions. Giving viewers an intimate look at a community facing the challenges of Covid-19, as well as unprecedented safe access to the Trust that delivered the world's first Covid-19 vaccine, this series of Hospital captures the NHS at a pivotal moment, when access to care has never been more fraught with difficulties.

"The new series of Hospital will focus on the stories of the local patients and clinicians who, like NHS staff across the country, face many new challenges in addressing these record waiting lists, staffing shortages and balancing routine care alongside the management of covid-19 safe protocols."

Emma Loach, Commissioning Editor at the BBC said: “During these unprecedented times, Hospital is an incredibly important series that is able to take viewers right to the frontline of the NHS and reveal the challenges faced with urgency and humanity. I’d like to thank the staff and patients at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire for giving us access and their openness in making the series.”

Jackie Waldock, Executive Producer of Hospital, added: "It is a real privilege to be given access to the NHS at such a tense and pivotal moment in its history. Those on the frontlines in our hospitals face an ongoing battle and to be granted such an intimate view into their day to day is deeply important to our understanding of the scope of the obstacles they face and the challenges still ahead of us in the fight against Covid.”

Professor Andy Hardy, Chief Executive Officer at UHCW NHS Trust, commented: “This is undoubtedly a vital time in the history of the NHS, with the UK’s entire health system coming together to respond to and recover from arguably the greatest challenge it has ever faced.

“Our amazing team works tirelessly to ensure that we always put our patients first as we face the continuing demands of Covid-19 head on, alongside crucial work to restore our services in a safe and effective way. We are honoured to be able to share a look inside this momentous journey with the public.”

A start date for the new series is to be confirmed.

