The Bay cast revealed for series 3 with first look at Marsha Thomason in lead role

ITV has revealed the cast for series 3 of The Bay as Marsha Thomason takes over the lead role.

It was previously confirmed that Marsha Thomason (Cobra, White Collar) will join the cast as Morecambe CID’s new Family Liaison Officer, DS Jenn Townsend, following Morven Christie’s decision to leave the show.

A first look picture of her in the role, above, has been revealed today as filming begins.

Joining Marsha on the new series as guest cast are Gary Lewis (Outlander, Rig45), Rina Mahoney (Eleventh Hour), Vincent Regan (300, Troy), Barry Sloane (Six, Revenge), Mark Stanley (White House Farm, Honour), Michael Karim (The Rook, Jekyll & Hyde), Zahra Ahmadi (Marcella, The Beast Must Die), Ash Tandon (Bodyguard, The Fantastic Flitcrofts), Nadeem Islam (See Hear) and Georgia Scholes (Hollyoaks). Making their professional debuts are David Carpenter and Emme Haynes.

Catherine Oldfield, Creative Director of Tall Story Pictures and Executive Producer of The Bay said: “Daragh and I always felt that there were so many brilliant stories to be told in the world of The Bay so, after Morven decided to leave the show, we got straight to work finding a new lead actor.

"From the moment Marsha read for the part we knew it was ‘game over’ and we’d found our new lead, DS Townsend. We are so excited to see Marsha bring these stories to life.”

The hugely successful drama is written by award-winning writer and playwright Daragh Carville (Being Human, The Smoke, Cherrybomb), with Furquan Akhtar co-writing series 3, and produced by Tall Story Pictures.

An air date for series 3 of The Bay is to be confirmed.