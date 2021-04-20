Chloe: Cast revealed for new BBC One psychological thriller

BBC One has unveiled the cast for new psychological thriller Chloe.

The six-part series from creator and writer Alice Seabright (director, Sex Education) is described as a "mystery about obsession, deceit, identity and grief".

Advertisements

The cast will star Erin Doherty (The Crown), Billy Howle (The Serpent), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs Of London) and Jack Farthing (Poldark).

They'll be joined by Poppy Gilbert (Stay Close), Akshay Khanna (Grace), Brandon Micheal Hall (Search Party) and newcomer Alexander Eliot.

A synopsis of the series shares: "Still living with her mum and working as a temp, Becky (Erin Doherty) compares herself to the picture-perfect lives on Instagram, compulsively returning to one account: Chloe’s (Poppy Gilbert). Becky obsessively watches her seemingly flawless life through social media. But when Chloe dies suddenly, Becky’s need to find out how and why leads her to assume a new identity and engineer a ‘chance’ meeting with Chloe’s best friend, Livia (Pippa Bennett-Warner), and infiltrate Chloe's group of close-knit friends.

"Through her alter-ego Sasha, Becky becomes a powerful, transgressive heroine; a popular, well-connected ‘someone’ with a life, and loves, that are far more exciting and addictive than the ‘no-one’ she is as Becky. However, the pretence soon obscures and conflates reality, and Becky risks losing herself completely in the game she is playing."

Chloe will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and available on Amazon Prime Video internationally.

Alice Seabright said: “Becky is a complex, courageous heroine and there is no one better to play her than Erin. All these characters have been a dream to write, and it now feels like they’ve found their soulmates in our amazing cast.

"I can’t wait to start bringing the show to life with them, and with our wonderful crew. Thank you to the BBC and Amazon, to our brilliant writers, Kayleigh Llewellyn, Poppy Cogan, and Bolu Babalola, and to my partners in crime - the powerhouses Tally Garner and Morven Reid.”

Advertisements

The series will film in Bristol and will feature the work of artists local to the region, including an original score composed by Will Gregory (Goldfrapp) featuring Adrian Utley (Portishead) and Alison Goldfrapp.

A release date is to be confirmed.