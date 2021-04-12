Paul Merton and Suki Webster to go motorhoming in new Channel 5 travel show

Paul Merton and Suki Webster are to team up for a new Channel 5 travel show.

Provisionally titled Motorhoming with Merton & Webster, the series will follow the real life comedy couple as they immerse themselves in the world of Motorhoming.

Each episode they will explore beautiful parts of Britain, taking in the sights, enjoying local delicacies and meeting fellow Motorhoming enthusiasts as they share all of the need to know caravanning hacks and secrets.

Paul Merton and Suki Webster said today: "Having performed live comedy together for many years in an atmosphere of beautiful magical harmony we are thrilled to bring our insincere relationship to TV via Channel 5.”

Commissioning Editor, Kit Morey added: "Paul is one of the nation’s best loved performers and I’m incredibly excited to welcome both him and Suki to Channel 5. As the country begins to open up and plan for their summer holidays, what better way to explore Britain than on four wheels with a SUPER comfy King-Sized bed in the back of your motor!

"This series will give a fascinating insight into a unique way to travel and I’m looking forward to seeing Paul bring his distinctive comedy and humour to the wonderful world of Motorhoming."

Charlie Bunce, Executive Producer, Curve Media added: “There cannot be a better way to close the lid on the last year than by hitting the road in a motorhome with Paul and Suki. It will be a chance to visit wonderful bits of Britain, and test out the very best campervanning super hacks and must have gadgets.

"Paul and Suki’s humour will be the perfect kickstart to the summer for Channel 5 viewers."

Motorhoming with Merton & Webster (working title) will begin filming later in 2021.