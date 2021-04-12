Too Close: The book that inspired the ITV drama

Too Close is the hit new drama - here's all you need to know about what inspired the series.

Too Close follows a forensic psychiatrist assigned to work with a woman accused of a heinous crime but who claims she can’t remember a thing.

The show has been written by Clara Salaman and is based on her novel of the same name.

Too Close was first published in 2018 to positive reviews under the pseudonym Natalie Daniels - you can get the book from Amazon here.

The three-part TV adaptation will air on ITV from Monday, 12 April at 9PM and continue on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

A synopsis shares: "Dr Robertson is not easily shocked. She’s worked with her fair share of high security patients. However, when she’s sent to assess Connie for trial the two women become dangerously close.

"Connie has a searing insight into Emma’s deepest insecurities and starts to brutally exploit them. Their sessions become a complex psychological game with confusing undercurrents. Emma tries to understand Connie and her complicated relationship with her beautiful best friend, Vanessa 'Ness' Jones, which seems to have made her snap.

"But as Emma tries to discover the truth and learn what triggered Connie’s despicable behaviour, it seems that her a;empts to see justice done may destroy her instead."

The TV adaptation stars Emily Watson as forensic psychiatrist Dr Emma Robertson while Denise Gough plays Connie Mortensen.

Further casting for Too Close includes Thalissa Teixeira as Ness Jones, Connie's best friend, joined by James Sives, Risteárd Cooper, Chizzy Akudolu, Karl Johnson, Eileen Davies, Nina Wadia and Paul Chahidi.