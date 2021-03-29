Unforgotten viewers were left heartbroken by the dramatic end of series 4 tonight - spoilers!

The award-winning drama returned in February with a new series charting a fresh investigation into another emotionally-charged cold case murder.

Advertisements

BAFTA nominated actors Nicola Walker (Last Tango In Halifax, The Split) and Sanjeev Bhaskar (Yesterday, Goodness Gracious Me) reprised their roles as DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan for series 4 of Unforgotten.

But the final episode saw a shocking ending tonight as Cassie was killed off in a car accident.

The last scene before the credits saw Sunny laying at her grave - leaving those watching in tears.

One wrote on Twitter: "Series endings like this should be banned during a pandemic. F*cking brutal. #Unforgotten"

Another added: "#Unforgotten I don’t think I’ve ever willed a character to live so much"

"Will never recover from the finale of #Unforgotten. I am broken. I won’t be making any further comments at this time. Thank you," posted a third.

"Nooooooooooo I don't like this ending. Cassie can't die. No more Sunny and Cassie anymore. This is tragic #unforgotten" added a fourth.

Advertisements

"Can't kill Cassie off, she deserves to nail the killer, reconcile with her dad, then walk off into the sunset with her fella & her bloody pension in full." wrote a fifth.

And one shared simply: "I was so excited for this episode of #unforgotten and now I'm having a breakdown."

Meanwhile the show's writer and creator Chris Lang tweeted: "It has been an uncomplicated joy making 4 seasons of #Unforgotten with #NicolaWalker.

"'We can be sad that we've lost someone we adored & who we will miss every day, but we also be grateful for the time we did have together'."

As for the future of Unforgotten and a possible fifth series, he added: "More news on #Unforgotten to follow shortly."

You can catch up with Unforgotten series 4 online now via the ITV Hub here.

Meanwhile a full DVD box set of Unforgotten series 1 to 3 is available here.

Advertisements

You can also stream the first three series online via BritBox.

Picture: ITV