Sir Michael Parkinson will look back at his most memorable interviews in a new BBC One special.

As the legendary TV interviewer celebrates his 86th birthday, later this year BBC One will mark the 50th anniversary of the show that made his name.

Parkinson at 50 will see Sir Michael look back over the archive of his interviews with some of the most culturally influential people of the late 20th Century and curate a special retrospective of the show.

Sir Michael Parkinson said: "When you reach my age birthdays are greeted with more of a sense of relief than celebration but this year will be different because 50 years ago a much younger Michael Parkinson was celebrating his 36th birthday and looking forward to starting a new show for the BBC.

"Little would he have known then that he would end up hosting over 650 shows and interviewing over 2000 of the good and the great.

"Parkinson at Fifty is my story of an unlikely journey from a pit village in South Yorkshire to the top of the Parkinson stairs. It provides a ringside seat opposite some of the biggest names in showbusiness and beyond, an insight into the interviewers lot as well as an honest assessment of my time as the host of what for me was the best job in the world."

Kate Phillips, Acting Controller, BBC One, added: "What better way for Sir Michael Parkinson to celebrate his 86th birthday than to take a very special look back at 50 years of Parkinson.

"Since walking down those famous steps back in 1971, Sir Michael has interviewed more than 2000 of the world’s most famous people and made such a huge impact on the interview genre."

Parkinson at 50 will air later in 2021 with an air date to be revealed.