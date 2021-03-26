Irish drama Smother to air on Alibi in the UK

Alibi has announced it will air new Irish drama Smother in the UK later this year.

An Irish investigative thriller about the secrets families keep from each other, Smother stars Dervla Kirwan (The Stranger, Safe House) and Seána Kerslake (Hole in the Ground) and is created by Kate O’Riordan (Penance, Mr Selfridge).

Set and filmed on location in a small town on the beautiful and wild west coast of Ireland, Smother follows devoted matriarch Val Ahern (Kirwan) whose husband Denis is found dead at the bottom of a cliff following a party at the family home.

As Val explores who might have been responsible and examines her husband’s relationships with their children, stepchildren and extended family, she begins to realise the full extent of his controlling behaviour and threatens to uncover secrets, lies and hurt that may tear the entire family apart.

Charlie Charalambous, UKTV's global acquisitions manager, said: “We couldn’t be happier to work with our friends at BBC Studios on bringing this hugely exciting series to the UK. Smother is a fantastic addition to our upcoming slate of UKTV exclusive acquisitions.”

Emma Ayech, Alibi channel director added: “This has everything that Alibi viewers love – intrigue, danger, family drama, and some incredible talent involved on both sides of the camera. We can’t wait to try and uncover the mysteries of Smother every week.”

Smother will air on Alibi later this year.

