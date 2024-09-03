Celebrity MasterChef 2024: Heat 4 Contestants

It’s the fourth and final heat week of Celebrity MasterChef 2024, and the competition is heating up.

The last five celebrities are ready to fire up the stoves and put their culinary skills to the test.

Only three will make it through to the quarter-final, so the pressure is on.

This week’s line-up includes pop star Mutya Buena, Strictly Come Dancing professional Vito Coppola, Diane Carson from The Traitors, BBC Radio 2 presenter OJ Borg and make-up artist and TV judge Dominic Skinner.

They’re jumping straight in at the deep end with the Under the Cloche challenge.

Each celebrity faces a mystery ingredient that they must transform into a winning dish. Goat’s cheese, pineapple, and poussin are just some of the surprises in store.

Creativity and skill will be key as they try to impress the judges.

Next up, it’s back to the stoves for a dinner party challenge.

John and Gregg want to see two impressive dishes that wouldn’t look out of place at a fancy soirée.

Get it right, and you’re through. Get it wrong, and the competition could be over.

One celebrity will leave the party early, with only the best four making it to the next round later in the week.

The hunt for the Celebrity MasterChef 2024 title continues!

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One and iPlayer.